Muharram 2024: President Zardari, PM Shehbaz stress unity and resilience on Ashura

Pakistan's top civil leaders emphasised importance of unity and resilience in the face of adversity, drawing parallels to the lessons of Karbala - a one-sided contest in which Hazrat Imam Hussain and his family members were martyred.

On Day of Ashoora, President Asif Zardari urged Pakistanis to uphold patience, diligence, and justice, and to address the needs of the less fortunate. He highlighted sacrifice of grandson of Prophet Muhammad SAW and paid tribute to companions of Hazarat Imam for resisting injustice.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also underscored need to foster equality, tolerance, unity, and discipline to tackle both internal and external challenges confronting the nation.

In his special message on this day, the premier called for drawing strength from the resilience and bravery shown by the martyrs of Karbala and maintaining perseverance during trials.

He also advocated setting aside differences in ethnicity, profession, and language to strengthen the country, echoing Imam Hussain's teachings on standing against oppression. PM Sharif also recognized the hardships faced by Palestinians and the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their struggle against oppressive forces.