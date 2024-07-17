Search

Pakistan

Ashura processions taken out across Pakistan amid tight security

Public holiday in Pakistan as processions proceed amid robust security measures, mobile phone service suspensions

Web Desk
08:42 AM | 17 Jul, 2024
Ashura processions taken out across Pakistan amid tight security
Source: File Photo

Youm-e-Ashura (Muharram 10) is being observed in Pakistan, and parts of the world under stringent security measures on Wednesday, with several regions experiencing mobile phone service suspensions.

The day is being observed every year to pay tribute to Hazrat Imam Husain R.A, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and other martyrs of Karbala.

Imam Hussain (RA) embodied great sacrifice and stood against terror and cruelty, and scholars urge public to draw inspiration from the event to address contemporary challenges facing the nation and the Muslim community.

Huge mourning processions will be taken out across the country, and Majalis will be held later today where Ulema and Zakireen will highlight the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain.

To avoid any untoward incident, stern security arrangements have been made for mourning processions. Army and Rangers companies are also assisting police. 

Special traffic arrangements have been made to ensure smooth flow and emergency access. 

Ashura Processions in Major Cities of Pakistan

Islamabad

The primary procession in capital city will commence and conclude at the central Imambargah in Sector G-6.

Lahore

Lahore's main procession will begin at Nisar Haveli, Mochi Gate, and conclude at Karbala Gamay Shah, where Shaam-e-Ghareebaan (Night of the Oppressed) will be observed. This has been one of the largest Ashura processions in South Asia since the 19th century.

Karachi

In Karachi, the main procession will start from Nishtar Park, passing through MA Jinnah Road, Empress Market, Regal Chowk, Tibet Center, and ending at Hussainia Iranian Khaaradar.

Rawalpindi

The main procession will start at 10 am from Imam Bargah Colonel Maqbool and, after following the traditional routes, will end at Qadeemi Imam Bargah at 9 pm.

Peshawar

Peshawar's central procession will start at 11 am and conclude at Manazil in the night.

Quetta

The central procession in Quetta will begin at 7:30 am from Imam Bargah Hussaini and will reach Punjabi Imam Bargah on Alamdar Road after the evening prayer.

Multan

In Multan, the main procession will start from Aastana Lal Shah and conclude at the shrine of Shah Shams.

Muharram 2024: Karachi Traffic plan unveiled for Ashura

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

10:15 AM | 17 Jul, 2024

Muharram 2024: President Zardari, PM Shehbaz stress unity and ...

09:32 AM | 17 Jul, 2024

Sindh Food Authority lists 11 famous snacks 'unsafe for human ...

09:02 AM | 17 Jul, 2024

Sindh changes Matric, and Intermediate exams schedule

08:42 AM | 17 Jul, 2024

Ashura processions taken out across Pakistan amid tight security

11:35 PM | 16 Jul, 2024

Punjab witnesses sharp drop in wheat prices

11:00 PM | 16 Jul, 2024

Pakistani students shine at Turkiye's largest public speaking ...

Pakistan

05:55 PM | 15 Jul, 2024

Man kills two daughters, injures wife over marital dispute in ...

04:24 PM | 15 Jul, 2024

Pakistan blacklists over 50 visa service agencies [Read Full List]

04:34 PM | 14 Jul, 2024

Sahil Adeem faces legal action over hate speech against Sindhis

10:49 PM | 14 Jul, 2024

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi remanded into NAB custody for 8 days in new ...

08:42 AM | 15 Jul, 2024

Several injured in Bannu Cantt attack by TTP; forces operation ...

11:45 PM | 15 Jul, 2024

Petrol, diesel prices increased for next fortnight

Advertisement

Latest

10:15 AM | 17 Jul, 2024

Muharram 2024: President Zardari, PM Shehbaz stress unity and resilience on Ashura

Gold & Silver

05:53 PM | 13 Jul, 2024

Surge in gold prices: Global and local markets experience significant rise

Forex

Currency Rates Today in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 17 July 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 17, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.

British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)          
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.05 280.75
Euro EUR 301.25 303.15
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.15 358.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.37
Australian Dollar AUD 184.55 186.35
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741 749
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.05 40.45
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 309.15 311.65
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65


You can copy and paste this code into an HTML file to view the table in a web browser.
 
 
4o

 
 
 
 
  
 

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: