Ashura processions taken out across Pakistan amid tight security

Youm-e-Ashura (Muharram 10) is being observed in Pakistan, and parts of the world under stringent security measures on Wednesday, with several regions experiencing mobile phone service suspensions.

The day is being observed every year to pay tribute to Hazrat Imam Husain R.A, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and other martyrs of Karbala.

Imam Hussain (RA) embodied great sacrifice and stood against terror and cruelty, and scholars urge public to draw inspiration from the event to address contemporary challenges facing the nation and the Muslim community.

Huge mourning processions will be taken out across the country, and Majalis will be held later today where Ulema and Zakireen will highlight the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain.

To avoid any untoward incident, stern security arrangements have been made for mourning processions. Army and Rangers companies are also assisting police.

Special traffic arrangements have been made to ensure smooth flow and emergency access.

Ashura Processions in Major Cities of Pakistan

Islamabad

The primary procession in capital city will commence and conclude at the central Imambargah in Sector G-6.

Lahore

Lahore's main procession will begin at Nisar Haveli, Mochi Gate, and conclude at Karbala Gamay Shah, where Shaam-e-Ghareebaan (Night of the Oppressed) will be observed. This has been one of the largest Ashura processions in South Asia since the 19th century.

Karachi

In Karachi, the main procession will start from Nishtar Park, passing through MA Jinnah Road, Empress Market, Regal Chowk, Tibet Center, and ending at Hussainia Iranian Khaaradar.

Rawalpindi

The main procession will start at 10 am from Imam Bargah Colonel Maqbool and, after following the traditional routes, will end at Qadeemi Imam Bargah at 9 pm.

Peshawar

Peshawar's central procession will start at 11 am and conclude at Manazil in the night.

Quetta

The central procession in Quetta will begin at 7:30 am from Imam Bargah Hussaini and will reach Punjabi Imam Bargah on Alamdar Road after the evening prayer.

Multan

In Multan, the main procession will start from Aastana Lal Shah and conclude at the shrine of Shah Shams.