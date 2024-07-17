Ashura processions taken out across Pakistan amid tight security

Public holiday in Pakistan as processions proceed amid robust security measures, mobile phone service suspensions
Youm-e-Ashura (Muharram 10) is being observed in Pakistan, and parts of the world under stringent security measures on Wednesday, with several regions experiencing mobile phone service suspensions.
The day is being observed every year to pay tribute to Hazrat Imam Husain R.A, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and other martyrs of Karbala.
Imam Hussain (RA) embodied great sacrifice and stood against terror and cruelty, and scholars urge public to draw inspiration from the event to address contemporary challenges facing the nation and the Muslim community.
Huge mourning processions will be taken out across the country, and Majalis will be held later today where Ulema and Zakireen will highlight the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain.
To avoid any untoward incident, stern security arrangements have been made for mourning processions. Army and Rangers companies are also assisting police.
Special traffic arrangements have been made to ensure smooth flow and emergency access.
Islamabad
The primary procession in capital city will commence and conclude at the central Imambargah in Sector G-6.
Lahore's main procession will begin at Nisar Haveli, Mochi Gate, and conclude at Karbala Gamay Shah, where Shaam-e-Ghareebaan (Night of the Oppressed) will be observed. This has been one of the largest Ashura processions in South Asia since the 19th century.
Karachi
In Karachi, the main procession will start from Nishtar Park, passing through MA Jinnah Road, Empress Market, Regal Chowk, Tibet Center, and ending at Hussainia Iranian Khaaradar.
The main procession will start at 10 am from Imam Bargah Colonel Maqbool and, after following the traditional routes, will end at Qadeemi Imam Bargah at 9 pm.
Peshawar's central procession will start at 11 am and conclude at Manazil in the night.
The central procession in Quetta will begin at 7:30 am from Imam Bargah Hussaini and will reach Punjabi Imam Bargah on Alamdar Road after the evening prayer.
In Multan, the main procession will start from Aastana Lal Shah and conclude at the shrine of Shah Shams.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 17, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.15
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.15
|358.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
