Sindh changes Matric, and Intermediate exams schedule

KARACHI – Authorities in Sindh have announced to change in Matric and Intermediate Examination Schedule from next year.

Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards announced the annual matric and intermediate exams will be held in March instead of May and June when summer remains at peak.

Speaking at inauguration of a facilitation center at the Karachi Inter Board, Malkani explained that the exams would now align with the schedule of other regions.

Officials also mentioned that after discussing with the education minister, they decided to shift the exams to March beginning next year.

This change was prompted by incidents earlier this year where several students fainted during examination due to extreme temperature and load-shedding at various centers across the province, leading the government to reconsider the exam schedule to ease the students' burden.

The minister also announced that Sindh will move towards technology-based assessments to minimize human involvement. He stated, "We will implement an e-marking system for exams by 2025.