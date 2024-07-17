Sindh changes Matric, and Intermediate exams schedule

KARACHI – Authorities in Sindh have announced to change in Matric and Intermediate Examination Schedule from next year.
Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards announced the annual matric and intermediate exams will be held in March instead of May and June when summer remains at peak.
Speaking at inauguration of a facilitation center at the Karachi Inter Board, Malkani explained that the exams would now align with the schedule of other regions.
Officials also mentioned that after discussing with the education minister, they decided to shift the exams to March beginning next year.
This change was prompted by incidents earlier this year where several students fainted during examination due to extreme temperature and load-shedding at various centers across the province, leading the government to reconsider the exam schedule to ease the students' burden.
The minister also announced that Sindh will move towards technology-based assessments to minimize human involvement. He stated, "We will implement an e-marking system for exams by 2025.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 17, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.15
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.15
|358.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
You can copy and paste this code into an HTML file to view the table in a web browser.
4o
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.