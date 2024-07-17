Search

Pakistan

Sindh changes Matric, and Intermediate exams schedule

Web Desk
09:02 AM | 17 Jul, 2024
Sindh changes Matric, and Intermediate exams schedule

KARACHI – Authorities in Sindh have announced to change in Matric and Intermediate Examination Schedule from next year.

Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards announced the annual matric and intermediate exams will be held in March instead of May and June when summer remains at peak.

Speaking at inauguration of a facilitation center at the Karachi Inter Board, Malkani explained that the exams would now align with the schedule of other regions.

Officials also mentioned that after discussing with the education minister, they decided to shift the exams to March beginning next year.

This change was prompted by incidents earlier this year where several students fainted during examination due to extreme temperature and load-shedding at various centers across the province, leading the government to reconsider the exam schedule to ease the students' burden.

The minister also announced that Sindh will move towards technology-based assessments to minimize human involvement. He stated, "We will implement an e-marking system for exams by 2025.

Matric Maths paper leaked hours before exam in Karachi

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

10:15 AM | 17 Jul, 2024

Muharram 2024: President Zardari, PM Shehbaz stress unity and ...

09:32 AM | 17 Jul, 2024

Sindh Food Authority lists 11 famous snacks 'unsafe for human ...

09:02 AM | 17 Jul, 2024

Sindh changes Matric, and Intermediate exams schedule

08:42 AM | 17 Jul, 2024

Ashura processions taken out across Pakistan amid tight security

11:35 PM | 16 Jul, 2024

Punjab witnesses sharp drop in wheat prices

11:00 PM | 16 Jul, 2024

Pakistani students shine at Turkiye's largest public speaking ...

Pakistan

05:55 PM | 15 Jul, 2024

Man kills two daughters, injures wife over marital dispute in ...

04:24 PM | 15 Jul, 2024

Pakistan blacklists over 50 visa service agencies [Read Full List]

04:34 PM | 14 Jul, 2024

Sahil Adeem faces legal action over hate speech against Sindhis

10:49 PM | 14 Jul, 2024

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi remanded into NAB custody for 8 days in new ...

08:42 AM | 15 Jul, 2024

Several injured in Bannu Cantt attack by TTP; forces operation ...

11:45 PM | 15 Jul, 2024

Petrol, diesel prices increased for next fortnight

Advertisement

Latest

10:15 AM | 17 Jul, 2024

Muharram 2024: President Zardari, PM Shehbaz stress unity and resilience on Ashura

Gold & Silver

05:53 PM | 13 Jul, 2024

Surge in gold prices: Global and local markets experience significant rise

Forex

Currency Rates Today in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 17 July 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 17, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.

British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)          
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.05 280.75
Euro EUR 301.25 303.15
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.15 358.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.37
Australian Dollar AUD 184.55 186.35
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741 749
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.05 40.45
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 309.15 311.65
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65


You can copy and paste this code into an HTML file to view the table in a web browser.
 
 
4o

 
 
 
 
  
 

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: