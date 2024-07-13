Muharram 2024: Karachi Traffic plan unveiled for Ashura

Karachi Traffic Police has shared traffic plan for Muharram 8, 9, and 10 for smooth flow of Ashura processions. The key procession will start from Nishtar Park and follow specified routes, concluding at Hussainia Iranian Imambargah.

Karachi's key artery M.A. Jinnah Road will be closed from Guru Mandir to Tower during this time.

Alternate routes have been designated for commuters, including routes through Lasbela Chowk for those coming from Nazimabad and via Central Jail for traffic from Liaquatabad.

Heavy traffic from Super Highway and Gulberg will be diverted at Liaquatabad No 10 towards Nazimabad Chowrangi No 2.

Participants joining from various areas such as Nazimabad, Liaquatabad, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, and Gulshan-e-Iqbal are instructed to follow specific routes to join the procession at designated points. Parking along the procession route is strictly prohibited as per police instructions.

The Sindh government has also declared public holidays on July 16 and 17 and heightened security measures to maintain peace and order during these three days.



