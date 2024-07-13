Search

Pakistan's new real estate tax structure: What you need to know

03:00 PM | 13 Jul, 2024
In a strategic move to secure a bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the government of Pakistan has introduced significant tax hikes in the real estate sector. This new fiscal policy includes substantial increases in taxes on both plots and constructed lands, aiming to boost revenue and streamline taxation.

Capital Gains Tax Rates

The revised tax rates for capital gains on property have been uniformly set at 15% for filers, irrespective of the duration of ownership. This consistent tax rate applies across all holding periods, marking a departure from previous tiered structures:

Up to 1 year: 15%
1 to 2 years: 15%
2 to 3 years: 15%
3 to 4 years: 15%
4 to 5 years: 15%
5 to 6 years: 15%
Over 6 years: 15%

Advance Tax on Sale of Immovable Property

The advance tax on the sale of immovable property has also been revised based on property value and filer status. The new rates are structured as follows:

Property Value up to Rs. 50 million:

Filers: 3%
Late Filers: 6%
Non-Filers: 10%


Property Value between Rs. 50-100 million:

Filers: 3.5%
Late Filers: 7%
Non-Filers: 10%


Property Value above Rs. 100 million:

Filers: 4%
Late Filers: 8%
Non-Filers: 10%

Government's Rationale

The government's decision to implement these new tax rates reflects its commitment to transparency and fair tax distribution. By aligning with international financial obligations, these measures contribute to the nation's economic stability. The uniform tax rates are designed to create a more predictable and fair taxation environment, potentially leading to greater stability and accountability in the real estate sector.

The new property tax rates in Pakistan represent a significant shift in the country's approach to real estate taxation. With the uniform capital gains tax and revised advance tax on sales, the government aims to simplify the tax system, enhance revenue, and meet IMF requirements. These changes are expected to have a profound impact on property transactions and ownership, promoting fairness and stability in the market.

04:00 AM | 14 Jul, 2024

Donald Trump SHOT in the ear at Pennsylvania rally (VIDEO)

Gold & Silver

05:53 PM | 13 Jul, 2024

Surge in gold prices: Global and local markets experience significant rise

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today Open Market Rates - 13 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 13, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.

British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.8 280.75
Euro EUR 40.05 40.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.15 358.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.37
Australian Dollar AUD 184.55 186.35
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741 749
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.05 40.45
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 309.15 311.65
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

