Pakistan's new real estate tax structure: What you need to know

In a strategic move to secure a bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the government of Pakistan has introduced significant tax hikes in the real estate sector. This new fiscal policy includes substantial increases in taxes on both plots and constructed lands, aiming to boost revenue and streamline taxation.
The revised tax rates for capital gains on property have been uniformly set at 15% for filers, irrespective of the duration of ownership. This consistent tax rate applies across all holding periods, marking a departure from previous tiered structures:
Up to 1 year: 15%
1 to 2 years: 15%
2 to 3 years: 15%
3 to 4 years: 15%
4 to 5 years: 15%
5 to 6 years: 15%
Over 6 years: 15%
The advance tax on the sale of immovable property has also been revised based on property value and filer status. The new rates are structured as follows:
Property Value up to Rs. 50 million:
Filers: 3%
Late Filers: 6%
Non-Filers: 10%
Property Value between Rs. 50-100 million:
Filers: 3.5%
Late Filers: 7%
Non-Filers: 10%
Property Value above Rs. 100 million:
Filers: 4%
Late Filers: 8%
Non-Filers: 10%
The government's decision to implement these new tax rates reflects its commitment to transparency and fair tax distribution. By aligning with international financial obligations, these measures contribute to the nation's economic stability. The uniform tax rates are designed to create a more predictable and fair taxation environment, potentially leading to greater stability and accountability in the real estate sector.
The new property tax rates in Pakistan represent a significant shift in the country's approach to real estate taxation. With the uniform capital gains tax and revised advance tax on sales, the government aims to simplify the tax system, enhance revenue, and meet IMF requirements. These changes are expected to have a profound impact on property transactions and ownership, promoting fairness and stability in the market.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 13, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.8
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|40.05
|40.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.15
|358.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
