Pakistan announces 18-member squad for Paris Olympics

Pakistan Olympic Association has unveiled the 18-member squad designated to represent the nation at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
According to media sources, the squad comprises 7 athletes and 11 officials, encompassing coaching staff alongside medical personnel.
During the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, Pakistani athletes Arshad Nadeem and Arfa Nabeel will proudly carry the national flag.
Pakistan's contingent of 7 athletes will participate across multiple disciplines including shooting and swimming, showcasing the country's athletic prowess on a global stage.
Chief de Mission: Muhammad Shafique
Deputy Chief de Mission: Javaid Lodhi
Administrative Official: Zeenat Shaukat
Athletics: Salman Iqbal Butt (assisted by Arshad Nadeem and Faiqa Riaz)
Shooting: Ghulam Mustafa Bashir and Kashmala Tariq
Swimming: Ahmed Durrani (supported by Ahmed Ali as team official)
Chief Medical Officer: Meesaq Rizvi
Welfare Officer: Rizwan Ahmed
Kashif Jamil has been appointed as the Olympic attaché at the Pakistani Embassy in France, facilitating smooth coordination for the Pakistani delegation's journey to Paris.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 13, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.8
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|40.05
|40.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.15
|358.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
