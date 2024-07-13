Pakistan announces 18-member squad for Paris Olympics

Search

Pakistan Olympic Association has unveiled the 18-member squad designated to represent the nation at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

According to media sources, the squad comprises 7 athletes and 11 officials, encompassing coaching staff alongside medical personnel.

During the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, Pakistani athletes Arshad Nadeem and Arfa Nabeel will proudly carry the national flag.

Pakistan's contingent of 7 athletes will participate across multiple disciplines including shooting and swimming, showcasing the country's athletic prowess on a global stage.

Key Officials and Athletes:

Chief de Mission: Muhammad Shafique
Deputy Chief de Mission: Javaid Lodhi
Administrative Official: Zeenat Shaukat


Coaching Staff:

Athletics: Salman Iqbal Butt (assisted by Arshad Nadeem and Faiqa Riaz)
Shooting: Ghulam Mustafa Bashir and Kashmala Tariq
Swimming: Ahmed Durrani (supported by Ahmed Ali as team official)


Medical and Welfare Team:

Chief Medical Officer: Meesaq Rizvi
Welfare Officer: Rizwan Ahmed


Kashif Jamil has been appointed as the Olympic attaché at the Pakistani Embassy in France, facilitating smooth coordination for the Pakistani delegation's journey to Paris.

