PTI announces massive rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14th

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced its decision to organize a rally at Greater Iqbal Park on August 14, seeking formal permission from the Deputy Commissioner Lahore amidst government opposition.
Senior Vice President of PTI Lahore, Akmal Khan Bari, submitted an official request to the Deputy Commissioner, emphasizing strict adherence to all rules and regulations during the event at Minar-e-Pakistan. PTI aims to secure approval for the rally scheduled on August 14.
Notably, the government has consistently denied PTI permission to conduct such gatherings. Earlier, PTI's attempt to hold a rally in Islamabad on July 6 was abruptly cancelled by the administration. In response, PTI filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court challenging the revocation of the NOC, with the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad suggesting PTI can proceed with their event in Islamabad post-40 days
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 13, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.8
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|40.05
|40.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.15
|358.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
