PTI announces massive rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14th

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced its decision to organize a rally at Greater Iqbal Park on August 14, seeking formal permission from the Deputy Commissioner Lahore amidst government opposition.

Senior Vice President of PTI Lahore, Akmal Khan Bari, submitted an official request to the Deputy Commissioner, emphasizing strict adherence to all rules and regulations during the event at Minar-e-Pakistan. PTI aims to secure approval for the rally scheduled on August 14.

Notably, the government has consistently denied PTI permission to conduct such gatherings. Earlier, PTI's attempt to hold a rally in Islamabad on July 6 was abruptly cancelled by the administration. In response, PTI filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court challenging the revocation of the NOC, with the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad suggesting PTI can proceed with their event in Islamabad post-40 days