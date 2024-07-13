Imran Khan's release uncertain despite acquittal in iddat case with Bushra Bibi

Despite being acquitted in the iddat case alongside his wife Bushra Bibi, PTI founder Imran Khan will not be immediately released from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

According to sources, although bail has been granted for 12 cases filed on May 9 in Rawalpindi involving the founder of PTI, administrative details for 7 cases, including Cipher, have not reached the jail administration. Until all legal proceedings are concluded, the immediate release of PTI founder Imran Khan remains uncertain.

Furthermore, Lahore police have taken action to arrest PTI founder Imran Khan in connection with three cases related to the May 9 incident. Permission for his arrest was granted by the Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court.

The Lahore police will initiate investigations against PTI founder Imran Khan in these three cases stemming from the events of May 9. The Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court had previously granted bail in three cases concerning Imran Khan.

PTI founder Imran Khan is no longer considered a detainee, having been acquitted. Following the verdict in the second adultery case, his status within the jail will change. Despite this, Imran Khan faces allegations in three terrorism-related cases, which currently prevent his release from custody.