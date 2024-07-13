Search

Surge in gold prices: Global and local markets experience significant rise

05:53 PM | 13 Jul, 2024
gold price

KARACHI -  The prices of gold have shown a notable increase both globally and within local markets.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold per ounce has climbed by $6, now standing at a new high of $2410 per ounce.

Locally, the gold markets have also experienced significant upward movement this week. The price of 24-carat gold has risen by Rs. 400 per tola, reaching Rs. 249,400 per tola. Similarly, the price per 10 grams of gold has surged by Rs. 343, reaching Rs. 213,820.

In contrast, silver prices in the country have remained stable with no significant changes. The price per tola of silver remains steady at Rs. 2900, and per 10 grams at Rs. 2486.28.

Market analysts attribute the increase in local gold prices to active buying amidst reduced supply, resulting in the cost of gold per tola remaining under Rs. 3000.

04:00 AM | 14 Jul, 2024

Donald Trump SHOT in the ear at Pennsylvania rally (VIDEO)

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today Open Market Rates - 13 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 13, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.

British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.8 280.75
Euro EUR 40.05 40.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.15 358.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.37
Australian Dollar AUD 184.55 186.35
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741 749
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.05 40.45
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 309.15 311.65
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

