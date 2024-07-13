Surge in gold prices: Global and local markets experience significant rise

KARACHI - The prices of gold have shown a notable increase both globally and within local markets.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold per ounce has climbed by $6, now standing at a new high of $2410 per ounce.

Locally, the gold markets have also experienced significant upward movement this week. The price of 24-carat gold has risen by Rs. 400 per tola, reaching Rs. 249,400 per tola. Similarly, the price per 10 grams of gold has surged by Rs. 343, reaching Rs. 213,820.

In contrast, silver prices in the country have remained stable with no significant changes. The price per tola of silver remains steady at Rs. 2900, and per 10 grams at Rs. 2486.28.

Market analysts attribute the increase in local gold prices to active buying amidst reduced supply, resulting in the cost of gold per tola remaining under Rs. 3000.