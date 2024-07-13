Surge in gold prices: Global and local markets experience significant rise

KARACHI - The prices of gold have shown a notable increase both globally and within local markets.
In the international bullion market, the price of gold per ounce has climbed by $6, now standing at a new high of $2410 per ounce.
Locally, the gold markets have also experienced significant upward movement this week. The price of 24-carat gold has risen by Rs. 400 per tola, reaching Rs. 249,400 per tola. Similarly, the price per 10 grams of gold has surged by Rs. 343, reaching Rs. 213,820.
In contrast, silver prices in the country have remained stable with no significant changes. The price per tola of silver remains steady at Rs. 2900, and per 10 grams at Rs. 2486.28.
Market analysts attribute the increase in local gold prices to active buying amidst reduced supply, resulting in the cost of gold per tola remaining under Rs. 3000.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 13, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.8
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|40.05
|40.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.15
|358.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
