PTI activist Sanam Javed re-arrested following Lahore High Court order

PTI activist Sanam Javed found herself back in custody mere moments after her release from Gujranwala Central Jail, as Islamabad police swiftly apprehended her outside the premises.

Just days ago, the Special Anti-Terrorism Court in Gujranwala had ruled in favor of releasing Sanam Javed, complying with directives from the Lahore High Court concerning her involvement in the May 9 violence case. This decision followed an order issued by Judge Naeem Saleem, mandated by the Lahore High Court.

Sanam Javed, originally detained in connection with incidents stemming from May 9, 2023, had been slated for release upon the Lahore High Court's acquittal issued three days ago. However, as she exited Gujranwala Central Jail, Islamabad police took her into custody, preparing to transport her to the capital.

The legal proceedings surrounding Sanam Javed have been contentious, with multiple arrests and subsequent releases across various cities where cases against her were pending. Despite securing bail in several instances, her freedom has been short-lived each time she faced release.

Authorities had anticipated her release following the Lahore High Court's decision, prompting heightened security measures outside Gujranwala Central Jail. Police presence was increased, and Sialkot Road underwent temporary closure to facilitate the orderly execution of the court's directives.

The re-arrest of Sanam Javed underscores the ongoing legal complexities and the intertwined judicial processes involved in her case, marking another chapter in the legal saga surrounding her alleged involvement in the May 9 incidents.