Islamabad court acquits Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in iddat case

ISLAMABAD - In a significant legal development, an Islamabad court has acquitted former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the controversial case concerning their marriage during Bushra Bibi's iddat (waiting period).

The court nullified their previous sentences, which had sparked considerable public and media attention.

This year in the start of February, Civil Judge Qudratullah of Islamabad had sentenced both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi to seven years in prison, a verdict that had been widely debated and contested.

Today, Judge Afzal Majoka delivered the long-awaited decision on the appeals against these sentences. In a concise ruling, the court declared the sentences void and ordered the immediate release of both individuals.

The court stipulated that if Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi are not required in any other legal proceedings, they should be released without delay. Official release orders have been issued to ensure their prompt freedom.

Prior to the announcement of the verdict, the courtroom was crowded with journalists and lawyers, reflecting the high public interest in the case. PTI workers were instructed to leave the courtroom by the police, who allowed only the journalists and legal representatives to remain.