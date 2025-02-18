Blow to New Zealand as pacer Ferguson ruled out of Champions Trophy

KARACHI – New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 due to a foot injury.

The New Zealand Cricket Board said Ferguson felt some pain in his right foot after bowling a spell in the informal warm-up match against Afghanistan in Karachi on Sunday and an initial medical assessment indicated he would not be fit enough to take part in the entire tournament.

Given the proximity to the start of the Champions Trophy and the short nature of the tournament, the decision was made to send Ferguson home to begin rehabilitation.

Canterbury Kings fast bowler Kyle Jamieson will replace Ferguson in the squad and will depart for Pakistan this evening.

Jamieson returned to domestic cricket for the Canterbury Kings in the Dream11 Super Smash in December, following a 10-month stint on the sideline rehabilitating a stress fracture in his back.

He played a key role as the Kings reached the Grand Final, finishing as the competition’s joint second leading wicket-taker with 14 wickets, including figures of 4-12 against the Central Stags at Hagley Oval.

The BLACKCAPS are set to begin their Champions Trophy campaign in the opening match of the tournament against the hosts Pakistan in Karachi on February 19.