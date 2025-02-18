Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Blow to New Zealand as pacer Ferguson ruled out of Champions Trophy

Blow To New Zealand As Pacer Ferguson Ruled Out Of Champions Trophy

KARACHI – New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 due to a foot injury.

The New Zealand Cricket Board said Ferguson felt some pain in his right foot after bowling a spell in the informal warm-up match against Afghanistan in Karachi on Sunday and an initial medical assessment indicated he would not be fit enough to take part in the entire tournament.

Given the proximity to the start of the Champions Trophy and the short nature of the tournament, the decision was made to send Ferguson home to begin rehabilitation.

Canterbury Kings fast bowler Kyle Jamieson will replace Ferguson in the squad and will depart for Pakistan this evening.

Jamieson returned to domestic cricket for the Canterbury Kings in the Dream11 Super Smash in December, following a 10-month stint on the sideline rehabilitating a stress fracture in his back.

He played a key role as the Kings reached the Grand Final, finishing as the competition’s joint second leading wicket-taker with 14 wickets, including figures of 4-12 against the Central Stags at Hagley Oval.

The BLACKCAPS are set to begin their Champions Trophy campaign in the opening match of the tournament against the hosts Pakistan in Karachi on February 19.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 18 February 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.65 281.35
Euro EUR 291 293.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.75 353.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.95 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 74.8
Australian Dollar AUD 176.75 179
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.4 745.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 196.6 199
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.84 1.9
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.15 907.65
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.42 157.42
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.49 24.79
Omani Riyal OMR 721.75 730.25
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.93 76.63
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.5 208.5
Swedish Krona SEK 25.35 25.65
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 8.03 8.18
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search