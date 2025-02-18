Dur-e-Fishan Saleem’s glamorous saree look breaks the internet

Talented and gorgeous Dur-e-Fishan Saleem has taken social media by storm with her latest avatar, as she is seen wearing an elegant pink saree.

The Ishq Murshid actress, known for her acting skills and charming persona, continues to captivate her fans, this time with her exquisite fashion choices. She shared a series of stunning pictures and videos on Instagram, slaying in the gorgeous pink saree from the renowned Pakistani clothing brand “Muse Lux.”

The saree’s intricate design, featuring large stones and star-like embellishments, perfectly complemented Drifsha’s beauty.

The latest appearance 29-year-old in pink saree sparked immense admiration, with fans flooding the comment section with praise and compliments.