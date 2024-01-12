SRK "begged and requested" THIS director for another film!

Looks like Shah Rukh Khan's nostalgia of Chaiyya Chaiyya has forced him to beg Mani Ratnam for another film!
Indian cinema's king Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, 'requested and begged' director Mani Ratnam for a film at a recent event, even going far as to offering to dance on top of a plane if it meant securing a film with him.
Khan and Ratnam had worked together in the 1998 cult classic Dil Se.
On Wednesday, at the CNN-News18 Indian Of The Year 2023 event, the two spoke about collaborating on a project.
Trying to convince Ratnam to cast him, the Pathaan star said he was ready to do Chaiyya Chaiyya on top of a plane if the filmmaker directed him.
Khan told Ratnam, "I'm requesting you, I'm begging you and I'm telling you every time to do a film with me. I swear, this time, I'll dance on top of the plane for Chaiyya Chaiyya if you tell me... And, good evening Suhasini (Mani Ratnam's wife). I told you that time to tell him 'Shah Rukh, Shah Rukh' before he sleeps." When asked if he'll make another film with the actor, the director said he would do so 'when he (Shah Rukh) buys a plane..." reported Hindustan Times.
Boasting about his unprecedented box office successes in 2023 alone, Khan said, “Mani, the way my films are doing, a plane is not faraway."
"I'll bring it down to earth, don't worry," Ratnam joked.
Pakistani currency maintains its upward trajectory against US dollar, and other currencies in open-market.
On Friday, US dollar was quoted at 280.5 for buying and 283.25 for selling.
Euro stands at 308 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.5
|283.25
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.75
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.8
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.21
|756.21
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208.5
|210.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.53
|39.93
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.3
|41.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.99
|36.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.21
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.08
|925.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.59
|61.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.03
|177.03
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.33
|27.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.64
|738.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.29
|77.99
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.38
|332.38
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.02
|8.17
KARACHI – Gold prices saw positive trend in the local market on Friday.
The single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs220,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs188,790.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,849, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs192,675 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,150.
In the international market, the price of yellow metal moved up by $2.43 to settle at $2,028 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Karachi
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Quetta
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Attock
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Multan
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
