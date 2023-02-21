When will Shah Rukh Khan stop acting?

Bollywood's King Shah Rukh Khan, with his glittering acting career, numerous coveted awards, and latest offering Pathaan crossing INR1000 crore commercially, isn't going to stop anytime soon.

The 57-year-old star with millions of fans around the world was recently seen engaging in a virtual discussion on Twitter.

Given his schedule, the Happy New Year star treated his diehard fans with a casual Q&A session to chat. In response to an interesting question, King Khan made sure the world knows that he will "never retire from acting," and continue to make a "hotter" comeback.

"Who will be the next big superstar in Bollywood after you retire?" asked one fan. In response to this, the Pathaan actor said, "I will never retire from acting. I will have to be fired and maybe even then I will come back hotter!"

Another one of Khan's fans asked, "What was on your mind when you were taking a break for three, four years?"

To this, the Dear Zindagi actor responded, "I just sat at home and watched films all day. This practice helped me view the world through the audience's lens, not a movie maker."

The Raees actor also revealed how his two kids, in their childhood, believed that "everyone in the world worked on TV because they saw all our friends on it."

Though Khan is Bollywood's Badshaah, he is still camera-shy. "I get awkward seeing myself on screen," the star revealed.

Charmed by the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor's charisma, a fan asked, "What is the reason for your evergreen beautiful smile?" To this, Khan remarked, "I think life is short, so smile while you still have teeth."

Before concluding the session, the Fan star hilariously replied as to how he feels knowing he is the "King Khan of Bollywood?"

"Right now I am cleaning my son’s toys and can’t find a crucial Lego piece, so I am not feeling like any King," tweeted the Om Shanti Om actor.

On the work front, Khan will next be seen in Jawan, Tiger 3, and Dunki.