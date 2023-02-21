Injuries and Aftermath: Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt give details after their house collapsed

The metropolitan city of Pakistan is unfortunately marred by incompetent governance that weighs heavy on the city's infrastructure. Faulty sewage pipelines, open manholes, and poorly maintained roadways are one of Karachi's persistent problems with no satisfactory actions taken so far. After a recent incident of a Pakistani celebrity couple' house collapsing in an explosion, the lingering inadequacy of authorities has again become the center of attention.

The unfortunate and stressful atmosphere caused by an explosion at the residence of Muneeb Butt and Aiman Khan resulted in half of their house getting collapsed. Now, Khan and Butt have come forward to share further details of the harrowing accident.

The incident occurred due to a sewerage line explosion at Butt and Khan's house on Sunday. Though the Baandi star received minor injuries, she is reportedly fine and recovering. Before the couple could personally address the matter, videos of the damaged part of their home surfaced on the internet. The Yeh Ishq Hai actor thanked fans for their love and prayers.

On Tuesday, Butt shared an Instagram story to explain what had happened.

The actor wrote, “On Sunday, February 20, half of my house collapsed due to an explosion caused by accumulation of gases in our sewerage lines. Aiman suffered minor injuries caused by shards of glass and our house help suffered burns but Allah has been very kind — Alhumdulillah, they are both recovering.”

Butt said trying times like these are a reminder of what is important in life — the safety and health of your family and loved ones. “Me and my family are immensely grateful of all the love and well wishes you have sent our way, and request that you continue praying for us. Thank you,” he added.

The Dil Ek Khilona Tha diva also shared an update about her recovery and thanked her fans for their prayers.

"On Sunday, 19th February 2023 half of our house collapsed due to an explosion caused by accumulation of gasses in our sewerage lines. I got minor injuries caused by shards of glass and our house help suffered burns but by the grace of Almighty Allah Alhumdulillah we are both recovering well. Trying times like these are a reminder of what is important in life - the safety and health of your family and loved ones. We are immensely grateful of all the love and well wishes you have sent our way and request that you continue praying for us. Thank you," read Khan's Instagram post.

Social media users including celebrities Amna Ilyas and Shagufta Ejaz sent their prayers for the family's well-being.