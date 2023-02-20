Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt's residence partially destroyed after gas explosion

An unfortunate incident took place today at the residence of renowned actors Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt. After a gas cylinder explosion, the majority of the house has been demolished as seen in recently circulated footage.

Although rehabilitation work has already begun, fans of the couple are expressing their worries and extending prayers for their safety and that of their staff. The actors themselves have not shared any details, but reports confirm that no injuries or loss of life have been reported.

The news raised concerns among fans and well-wishers who promptly stepped forward to ensure the safety of the couple and their family.

People from all over the world are expressing their worries and sending prayers for their well-being.