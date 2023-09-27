Search

Ali Zafar starts composing World Cup 2023 anthem

27 Sep, 2023
Ali Zafar starts composing World Cup 2023 anthem
Source: Instagram

Renowned singer and actor Ali Zafar has begun composing a song for the 2023 World Cup in response to the fervent demand of the Pakistani public.

The World Cup 2023 is scheduled to take place in India next month. India had released a song called “Dil Jashn Bole” (Heart Celebrates) for the event, but it received a lukewarm response from cricket enthusiasts worldwide, including India.

Pakistani cricket fans have requested Ali Zafar to boost the morale of the national cricket team, just as he had composed an inspiring song for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the past. They have asked him to create a similar song now.

In response, Ali Zafar has shared a message on the social networking site “X,” stating that the wait is over, and work on the song has begun. He mentioned that he is currently on a plane but has received the name of the song, which will be “Maza Aaya”.

Earlier, Ali Zafar announced creating a song for the World Cup in response to the strong demands of fans as the official anthem did not go well with the netizens.

