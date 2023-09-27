Ali Zafar starts composing World Cup 2023 anthem

Renowned singer and actor Ali Zafar has begun composing a song for the 2023 World Cup in response to the fervent demand of the Pakistani public.
The World Cup 2023 is scheduled to take place in India next month. India had released a song called “Dil Jashn Bole” (Heart Celebrates) for the event, but it received a lukewarm response from cricket enthusiasts worldwide, including India.
Pakistani cricket fans have requested Ali Zafar to boost the morale of the national cricket team, just as he had composed an inspiring song for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the past. They have asked him to create a similar song now.
OK guys! A good news regarding the World Cup anthem ! Flight mein aik “aamad” huee hai.— Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) September 26, 2023
Kaam start ho gaya hai. Anthem ka title aik dum se aaya….
“MAZA AAYA!”
Work started with my dear friend, co arranger/producer @djalimustafa who also worked with me on “Ab Khel Jame Ga”.… https://t.co/38Q8eMDZmU pic.twitter.com/AOTfnSEVlW
In response, Ali Zafar has shared a message on the social networking site “X,” stating that the wait is over, and work on the song has begun. He mentioned that he is currently on a plane but has received the name of the song, which will be “Maza Aaya”.
Earlier, Ali Zafar announced creating a song for the World Cup in response to the strong demands of fans as the official anthem did not go well with the netizens.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 27, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.05
|292.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|361
|364.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.5
|82.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.05
|77.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|192
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|778.84
|786.84
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.22
|40.62
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.83
|42.23
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.78
|1.86
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|945.27
|954.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.58
|176.58
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.31
|770.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.01
|325.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 174,950.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Karachi
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Quetta
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Attock
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Multan
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
