Kyber Pakhtunkhwa embraces Ace Junior Golf League with unprecedented euphoria

Peshawar, the city of world renowned sports persons, has received Ace Junior Golf League (AJGL) with open arms.

Junior Golfers responded with full gusto and enthusiasm. The parent and siblings displayed remarkable eagerness and support for the young golfers. They showed considerate pleasure to see such an activity taking place at the historic Peshawar Golf Club. The festivity sparked a lot of interest and other parents showed interest to register their kids with AJGL.

Group Captain Muhammad Irfan Pattal, representing President KPGA at the prize distribution ceremony as Chief Guest, commented on the efficiently organized event for Juniors, he said, “I marvel at the vision, dedication and perseverance of the organizers with which this league has been put firmly on ground. I particularly noticed that the prize distribution ceremony was totally conducted by junior golfers. It speaks volumes of the fact that this league is not just about golf, it is about inculcating confidence among youngsters. Peshawar golf club will always be there to facilitate the noble cause for the future of golf in Pakistan.

The organizers were so expecting around 8-12 golfers but to their sheer surprise, 28 junior golfers showed up. An unheard figure in KPK. Among the winners of this match, the jubilant golfers, the Birdie Category, playing their matches for the first time had Ismal 51 with first position, Muhammad Omer Bukhari with a score of 57 got second position, Sultan Muhammad Anas with 58 score got third and Arbab Amin came fourth with 60 strokes for 9 holes.

In Eagle category girls of age 10 to 14, Sara Amin played exceptional golf and had a score of 76 and took the podium as the winner. Maham Bukhari, 116 came second and Anum Bukhari with 165 got third position. In boys the winner was Zalmay Amin with 92, Moiz Aftab 109, Muhammad Abdal 114 and Aman Elahi 123 took the first four positions. In albatross category, ages 14 till 18, there was a fierce competition, Adan Bukhari played an outstanding score of 73 came first, Laraib Ur Rehman and Muhammad Darmal 74 each for 2nd and 3rd and Danial Rehman with 77 was fourth. Such competitive scores pose a challenge for other cities. And then Elite, with having only one player Basil Rehman, had the first position.

Col Imtinan, Secy KPKGA, facilitated the event graciously provided top class administrative support. He stated, "Golf amongst juniors in KPK had not taken hold. Although KPK is known for producing World class champions such as Jahangir Khan, Shaheen Afridi, to name a few. AGJL has provided an excellent platform for developing Golf, matching international standards. I have no doubts very soon we will be producing players like Taimoor Hassan, Ghazala Ansari, Yasmeen Mubarak, Parkha Ijaz, Humna Amjad and Hamza Amin. In 60’s era, Peshawar has already produced, the national golf champion amongst women in Pakistan, Soni Wali.”

The organizers are very grateful to Soni Wali’s family, particularly the brother Mr. Iqbal Wali for holding an yearly event to celebrate the achievements of Ms. Soni Wali in Golf. In the prize distribution ceremony Mr. Iqbal Wali announced the establishment of Soni Wali Foundation that will be a major sponsor for AJGL events in KPK. Dr. Ghazala Shams, Vice President AJGL in KPK, outdid herself, it may be pertinent to mention that all her three children play golf. Mrs. Bela Azam and Mrs. Shabana Waheed are highly appreciated particularly for travelling all the way from Lahore to provide the helping hand.

As nationwide tour of AJGL comes to its culmination, Dr. Asma Shami, Patron & Chairperson BOD, stated, “Having toured the country, I am ever more sure, AJGL will certainly link the missing link and will provide the much needed cradle for the future of golf in Pakistan”. Ms. Munazza Shaheen, President AJGL added, “The popular format of age categorization and gross competitions is the key to match international standards for golf. Therefore, we aim to produce world class golfers from Pakistan.”