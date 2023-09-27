Pakistan men’s cricket team left for India last night to participate in the 50-over World Cup, which starts on October 5.

“Pakistan cricket team are at the Lahore airport to depart for India to participate in the World Cup,” the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

The travel contingent consists 18 players and 13 player support personnel.

Babar Azam’s side will play two warm-up matches against New Zealand and Australia on Sept. 29 and Oct. 3 respectively before they begin their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on Oct. 6.

Pakistan are scheduled to land in Hyderabad, India at 8:15pm (local time) on 27 September, according to the cricket board.

It is the first time in seven years that Pakistan is sending its cricket team to arch-rival India. The last time Pakistan’s men’s cricket team set foot on Indian soil was in 2016 to take part in that year’s T20 World Cup.