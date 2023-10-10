Abdullah Shafique becomes first Pakistani batter to hit ton on World Cup debut

KARACHI - The price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan has seen a massive decrease giving investors and gold lovers hope.

However, it's important to note that the All Pakistan Jewellers Association's updated gold rates after September 12, 2023.

The price of per tola gold decreased by Rs15,500 to close at Rs199,500 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold surged by Rs13,546 to settle at Rs171,039, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $55 to settle at $1,856 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver also decreased by Rs55 per tola and Rs42.87 per 10 grams to settle at Rs2,500 per tola and Rs2,143.34 per 10 grams, respectively.

