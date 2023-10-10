Search

Italian fashion brand Prada to design space suits for NASA ventures

Noor Fatima
08:49 PM | 10 Oct, 2023
Who would have thought the fashion industry would spread glamor in space? 

According to the British Broadcasting Corporation, spacesuits of the past are about to be discarded, figuratively speaking, and designer spacesuits will be produced for NASA astronauts in near future.

According to international media outlets, NASA will land astronauts on the moon under the Artemis 3 mission in 2025, however, the astronauts will be donning Prada suits.

The Italian fashion company will produce space suits in collaboration with the space company, Axiom Space.

In this regard, a statement released by Axiom said that Prada will use its expertise for this project to develop spacesuits of the future.

 NASA astronaut Professor Geoffrey Hoffman stated that Prada has experience in producing different types of fabrics that the company can use to create space suits.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

