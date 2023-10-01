Search

Babar Azam shows fitness prowess in new gym pictures ahead of CWC 23

Web Desk
07:36 PM | 1 Oct, 2023
Source: babarazam258/Twitter

Pakistan’s all format skipper Babar Azam is known for being as one of fittest cricketers, and his latest snaps have left fans awe-inspired by his remarkable fitness regimen as he gears up for the ICC World Cup 2023.

Like many athletes, the cover drive king focused maintaining high level of fitness to excel in all formats of the game as he incorporates strength training exercises into his routine to build and maintain muscle mass.

The latest picture shows a flamboyant hitter training with dumbells and doing leg raises.

The hard routine helps skipper improve his power and endurance on the field. As no one can argue Babar’s hold in ODI format, his fitness routine is impeccable and it also inspired massed to follow the path.

CWC23: Babar Azam-led Team Pakistan hits the nets at India stadium

