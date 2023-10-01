Trouble in paradise? Agha Ali posts cryptic caption amid divorce rumors

Pakistani celebrity couple, Agha Ali and Hina Altaf, might have some trouble in their paradise — or so fans assume!

The couple, who fell in love on the set of Dil-e-Gumshuda in 2019, has been one of the most loved duos in the entertainment fraternity, however, their recent posts and subtle hints have piqued netizens' interest regarding the couple's marriage.

The rumors were further intensified by Ali's recent Greek escapade where Altaf is nowhere to be seen.

In one of his Instagram posts, Ali has expressed his thoughts that raised concerns about his relationship with his darling wife.

“Life in blues,” Ali began, “main confuseeee yun hokay, phir sochta hoon yar kuin halaat nai ok ! Phir ro kay, haan thoda ro kay dho Kay I get back to ma phone and say Confuse hokay, Chal koi Nai , main kalla nai, is jahan mein sab nay hi tou haan khaye hain Dhokay! It’s ok. !” he captioned the set of pictures.

Social media users wondered whether the couple is still together and asked directly in the comment section under the pair's latest posts.