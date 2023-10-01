Search

Lifestyle

Trouble in paradise? Agha Ali posts cryptic caption amid divorce rumors

Noor Fatima
07:43 PM | 1 Oct, 2023
Hina Altaf Agha Ali
Source: Hina Altaf (Instagram)

Pakistani celebrity couple, Agha Ali and Hina Altaf, might have some trouble in their paradise — or so fans assume!

The couple, who fell in love on the set of Dil-e-Gumshuda in 2019, has been one of the most loved duos in the entertainment fraternity, however, their recent posts and subtle hints have piqued netizens' interest regarding the couple's marriage.

The rumors were further intensified by Ali's recent Greek escapade where Altaf is nowhere to be seen. 

In one of his Instagram posts, Ali has expressed his thoughts that raised concerns about his relationship with his darling wife.

“Life in blues,” Ali began, “main confuseeee yun hokay, phir sochta hoon yar kuin halaat nai ok ! Phir ro kay, haan thoda ro kay dho Kay I get back to ma phone and say Confuse hokay, Chal koi Nai , main kalla nai, is jahan mein sab nay hi tou haan khaye hain Dhokay! It’s ok. !” he captioned the set of pictures.

Social media users wondered whether the couple is still together and asked directly in the comment section under the pair's latest posts.

Hina Altaf reveals why she married Agha Ali

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

01:57 PM | 27 Sep, 2023

Ali Zafar starts composing World Cup 2023 anthem

09:50 PM | 25 Sep, 2023

Inside TikTok star Ali Hyderabadi’s colourful Mehndi ceremony

06:19 PM | 25 Sep, 2023

Maya Ali performs Umrah with family, shares heartwarming pictures

11:11 AM | 25 Sep, 2023

Ali Zafar to create World Cup 2023 anthem

12:23 AM | 22 Sep, 2023

ICC's WC anthem bores netizens as they call Ali Zafar to rescue

05:46 PM | 16 Sep, 2023

Maya Ali trolled for "forced" dance moves on late Sri Devi's song

Advertisement

Latest

07:43 PM | 1 Oct, 2023

Trouble in paradise? Agha Ali posts cryptic caption amid divorce rumors

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope – October 1, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 1, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 1, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.05 289.15
Euro EUR  307 310
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.3 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.75
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 778.84 786.84
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.24 40.64
Danish Krone DKK 41.83 42.23
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 1.63 1.71
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 945.27 954.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.62 63.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.58 176.58
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 762.31 770.31
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 80.69 81.39
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 323.01 325.51
Thai Bhat THB 8.12 8.27

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 1, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,800 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 173,870.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 1 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Karachi PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Islamabad PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Peshawar PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Quetta PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Sialkot PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Attock PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Gujranwala PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Jehlum PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Multan PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Bahawalpur PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Gujrat PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Nawabshah PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Chakwal PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Hyderabad PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Nowshehra PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Sargodha PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Faisalabad PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Mirpur PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: