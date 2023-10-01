Search

Lifestyle

WATCH — Sajal Aly looks ravishing in red in latest BTS video

Noor Fatima
08:20 PM | 1 Oct, 2023
Sajal Aly
Source: Sajal Aly (Instagram)

Pakistani actress Sajal Aly is the epitome of perfection! While Aly's talent knows no bound, her captivating beauty is quite a challenge to be described in words.

The Mere Khuwabon Ka Diya star has solidified herself among the highest paid actors in the showbiz fraternity and is also seen gracing magazine covers from time to time.

Recently, the Gul-e-Rana famed diva became the center of attention for her stellar photoshoot for a local magazine cover. Draped in ravishing red from head to toe, the actress exuded elegance and regalia.

In a recent BTS shared on social media platform, the Mom star was seen painting the town red looking drop-dead gorgeous.

On the professional front, Aly has been one of the most sought-after faces in the film and drama industry with a string of commercially and critically acclaimed projects under her belt, including Dhoop Ki Deewar, Gul-e-Rana, Mera Yaar Miladay, Yaqeen Ka Safar, O Rangreza, Noor ul Ain, Aangan, Alif, Yeh Dil Mera, Ishq E Laa, Sinf-e-Aahan, Kuch Ankahi, Mom, Khel Khel Mein, and What's Love Got to Do with It? to name a few.

"Marriages are risky," Sajal Aly gets candid about love and marriage

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

07:23 PM | 1 Oct, 2023

Wahaj-Sajal starrer Indian show to debut at London Film Festival

07:11 PM | 30 Sep, 2023

Mamya Shajaffar's new bold video in swimming pool goes viral

06:48 PM | 29 Sep, 2023

Sunita Marshall is a sight for sore eyes in latest photoshoot

12:23 AM | 29 Sep, 2023

WATCH — Saba Qamar shows off dance moves in latest video

09:55 PM | 28 Sep, 2023

Hina Ashfaq draws flak over latest bathrobe photoshoot

06:41 PM | 27 Sep, 2023

Yashma Gill's latest reel sets internet on fire

Advertisement

Latest

10:36 PM | 1 Oct, 2023

'This might be my final World Cup for India,' Ashwin confesses after replacing Axar in Indian squad

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope – October 1, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 1, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 1, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.05 289.15
Euro EUR  307 310
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.3 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.75
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 778.84 786.84
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.24 40.64
Danish Krone DKK 41.83 42.23
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 1.63 1.71
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 945.27 954.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.62 63.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.58 176.58
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 762.31 770.31
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 80.69 81.39
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 323.01 325.51
Thai Bhat THB 8.12 8.27

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 1, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,800 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 173,870.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 1 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Karachi PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Islamabad PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Peshawar PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Quetta PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Sialkot PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Attock PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Gujranwala PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Jehlum PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Multan PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Bahawalpur PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Gujrat PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Nawabshah PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Chakwal PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Hyderabad PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Nowshehra PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Sargodha PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Faisalabad PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Mirpur PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: