WATCH — Sajal Aly looks ravishing in red in latest BTS video

Pakistani actress Sajal Aly is the epitome of perfection! While Aly's talent knows no bound, her captivating beauty is quite a challenge to be described in words.

The Mere Khuwabon Ka Diya star has solidified herself among the highest paid actors in the showbiz fraternity and is also seen gracing magazine covers from time to time.

Recently, the Gul-e-Rana famed diva became the center of attention for her stellar photoshoot for a local magazine cover. Draped in ravishing red from head to toe, the actress exuded elegance and regalia.

In a recent BTS shared on social media platform, the Mom star was seen painting the town red looking drop-dead gorgeous.

On the professional front, Aly has been one of the most sought-after faces in the film and drama industry with a string of commercially and critically acclaimed projects under her belt, including Dhoop Ki Deewar, Gul-e-Rana, Mera Yaar Miladay, Yaqeen Ka Safar, O Rangreza, Noor ul Ain, Aangan, Alif, Yeh Dil Mera, Ishq E Laa, Sinf-e-Aahan, Kuch Ankahi, Mom, Khel Khel Mein, and What's Love Got to Do with It? to name a few.