AirSial is conducting walk-in interviews for new job openings | Eligibility, Skills and Interview Process

LAHORE - The Pakistani airline AirSial has announced new job openings for the post of cabin crew, and walk-in interviews are being held in Lahore.

When and where you can give this interview?

Everyone who is interested is invited to the Pearl Continental Hotel on Lahore's Mall Road on October 4, 2023 (Wednesday).

At what time you have to be there?

AirSial will conduct walk-in interviews for the post of cabin crew between 11:00 am to 4:00 pm.

What are the requirements you have to meet to be eligible for the job?

Intermediate / A Levels in education

Gender: Female

Age: 18 to 25 years

Height: Minimum 5'3"

Weight as per BMI

Clean-Cut Personality

Required Documents

Original and copy of CNIC

Resume

2 colour passport-sized photos

Photocopy of the intermediate certificates or equivalent

Skills requirement

Strong interpersonal and communication skills in both English and Urdu

Stress management

Time management

Job Base: Lahore

Dress Code: Formal attire is required