Indian girl expresses love for Pakistani cricketer Iftikhar Ahmed, proposes him in viral video

The Pakistani cricket squad is currently in India preparing for the ICC World Cup 2023.
A Punjabi girl from India has expressed her love for Pakistani batsman Iftikhar Ahmed and the video of her interview has gone viral on social media.
The girl currently resides in Dubai but is originally from the Indian state of Punjab.
The girl can be seen holding a poster of Iftikhar Ahmed during the interview, which she gave to a YouTuber. The girl said she wanted to marry Iftikhar Ahmed when asked if she wanted to wed the Pakistani cricketer.
Pakistan played its first match against New Zealand and lost it by five wickets.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 1, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.05
|289.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.3
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|778.84
|786.84
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.24
|40.64
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.83
|42.23
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.63
|1.71
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|945.27
|954.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.58
|176.58
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.31
|770.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.01
|325.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,800 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 173,870.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Karachi
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Quetta
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Attock
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Multan
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
