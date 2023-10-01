Indian girl expresses love for Pakistani cricketer Iftikhar Ahmed, proposes him in viral video

The Pakistani cricket squad is currently in India preparing for the ICC World Cup 2023.

A Punjabi girl from India has expressed her love for Pakistani batsman Iftikhar Ahmed and the video of her interview has gone viral on social media.

The girl currently resides in Dubai but is originally from the Indian state of Punjab.

The girl can be seen holding a poster of Iftikhar Ahmed during the interview, which she gave to a YouTuber. The girl said she wanted to marry Iftikhar Ahmed when asked if she wanted to wed the Pakistani cricketer.

https://twitter.com/SharyOfficial/status/1707756851981418586

Pakistan played its first match against New Zealand and lost it by five wickets.