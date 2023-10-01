Man arrested for selling 'virtues' in Gujrat

GUJRAT – Fraudsters and sham faith healers invent new ways every day to trick simple people, who are now even paying to buy virtues.
The recent incident occurred in Gujrat, a northeastern Punjab region that lies north of the Chenab River, where a man comes under the police radar as he finds a new trick to make money or bring new followers into his fold.
Under the guise of selling virtues, the man mints money by asking people to pay Rs10 for 100,000 virtues. One crore virtues come at the price of Rs100 and the price for one billion virtues increases accordingly.
People are aware that crookedness exists in every profession, and these faith healers find new ways to get their hands into people’s pockets. The man identified as Zulfiqar Ali also used to give receipts to people who paid him for virtues.
After the news spread, police lodged a case under the Punjab Vagrancy Ordinance 1958 and recovered a receipt book and cash from the accused.
The situation is a bit unusual and requires legislation that deals with people who receive alms at public places; expose a sore, wound, injury, deformity or disease at a public place for the purpose of soliciting or receiving alms or allow themselves to be used as exhibits for soliciting or receiving alms.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 1, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.05
|289.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.3
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|778.84
|786.84
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.24
|40.64
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.83
|42.23
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.63
|1.71
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|945.27
|954.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.58
|176.58
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.31
|770.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.01
|325.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,800 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 173,870.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Karachi
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Quetta
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Attock
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Multan
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
