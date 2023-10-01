Search

Sonam Bajwa looks smoking hot in red saree on Instagram

Noor Fatima
11:24 PM | 1 Oct, 2023
Sonam Bajwa
It's simple until Sonam Bajwa decides it's not!

The desi diva of Indian Punjabi cinema is taking over the internet with her scintillating pictures every now and then. Known for her impeccable acting prowess, the 34-year-old star's ethereal beauty has captivated millions of people across continents. 

With a whopping 11 million fanbase on Instagram, the Ardab Mutiyaran actress turned up the heat as she dazzled in a ravishing red saree paired with a cut-sleeve blouse, leaving fans and followers spellbound by her sizzling look.

Keeping her makeup natural to accentuate her striking facial features, the Carry On Jatta 2 famed actress opted for gold jewelry to give the look a regal touch.

Mesmerized by Bajwa's beauty, social media users left love-filled comments under the diva's post.

On the acting front, Bajwa is one of the most sought-after faces in the Indian Punjabi showbiz fraternity. First appearing in Femina Miss India contest back in 2012, Bajwa hasn't looked back and ascended to unprecedented success.

The actress has appeared in a number of critically and commercially successful Punjabi films, including a few Tamil and Telugu films. Bajwa began her acting career in 2013 with Best of Luck, and later appeared in Carry on Jatta 3, Hosla Rakh, Shadaa, Singham, Ardab Mutiyaran, Jinde Meriye, Puaada, Honsla Rakh, Mai Vyah Nahi Karona Tere Naal, Jind Mahi, Kaatteri, and Godday Godday Chaa including others.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

