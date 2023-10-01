Sonam Bajwa looks smoking hot in red saree on Instagram

It's simple until Sonam Bajwa decides it's not!
The desi diva of Indian Punjabi cinema is taking over the internet with her scintillating pictures every now and then. Known for her impeccable acting prowess, the 34-year-old star's ethereal beauty has captivated millions of people across continents.
With a whopping 11 million fanbase on Instagram, the Ardab Mutiyaran actress turned up the heat as she dazzled in a ravishing red saree paired with a cut-sleeve blouse, leaving fans and followers spellbound by her sizzling look.
Keeping her makeup natural to accentuate her striking facial features, the Carry On Jatta 2 famed actress opted for gold jewelry to give the look a regal touch.
Mesmerized by Bajwa's beauty, social media users left love-filled comments under the diva's post.
On the acting front, Bajwa is one of the most sought-after faces in the Indian Punjabi showbiz fraternity. First appearing in Femina Miss India contest back in 2012, Bajwa hasn't looked back and ascended to unprecedented success.
The actress has appeared in a number of critically and commercially successful Punjabi films, including a few Tamil and Telugu films. Bajwa began her acting career in 2013 with Best of Luck, and later appeared in Carry on Jatta 3, Hosla Rakh, Shadaa, Singham, Ardab Mutiyaran, Jinde Meriye, Puaada, Honsla Rakh, Mai Vyah Nahi Karona Tere Naal, Jind Mahi, Kaatteri, and Godday Godday Chaa including others.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 1, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.05
|289.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.3
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|778.84
|786.84
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.24
|40.64
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.83
|42.23
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.63
|1.71
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|945.27
|954.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.58
|176.58
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.31
|770.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.01
|325.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,800 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 173,870.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Karachi
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Quetta
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Attock
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Multan
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
