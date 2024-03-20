Pakistan's viral vlogger Shiraz, sister Muskan to tour America on Google's invite

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani young internet sensation Muhammad Shiraz, the famous vlogger from GB, continues to rule internet and now search engine Google invited him to the United States.
Reports shared online claimed that Google and YouTube invited Shiraz to attend seminar in the United States (USA).
The child vlogger's fame continues to snowball as he makes it to country's famous Ramadan transmission, and also received silver play button from YouTube.
Shiraz, a first-grade student from scenic valley of Northern Pakistan, has recently used to share online clips, showing daily life experiences. He managed to gain millions of followers in weeks, capturing the hearts of viewers from across the border and beyond.
In his vlogs, Shiraz invites viewers to explore GB, traditional Persian-style houses, and vibrant local festivals of his village, providing a window into the rich culture and daily life of Gilgit-Baltistan.
The young face is said to be the brand ambassador of Gilgit-Baltistan, the sparsely populated region known for stunning natural beauty. It is home to some of the world's highest mountains, including K2, the second-highest peak on Earth, and comprises majestic mountain ranges, crystal-clear rivers, and breathtaking valleys.
The current currency rates in Pakistan's open market on March 20, 2024 are as follows
1 US Dollar to Pakistani rupee 278.5, 1 Euro to PKR 301.45, 1 GBP to PKR 352.9, 1 SAR to PKR 73.9, and 1 AED to PKR 75.65.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.5 for buying and 281.35 for selling.
Euro remains unchanged at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 352.9 for buying, and 356.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.65 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.5
|281.35
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.9
|356.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.65
|76.40
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.64
|749.64
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.69
|41.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.5
|171.5
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.63
|317.13
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
