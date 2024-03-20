Minor girl 'raped' in Islamabad's F-9 park by friend’s brother

ISLAMABAD – A minor girl was allegedly raped by her friend's brother in a public park located in Islamabad’s F-9 area.

The victim's mother told cops that her 12-year-old girl was subjected to sexual assault by an acquaintance.

As per the FIR, the incident occurred on March 16, when her daughter went to her friend’s house.

The complainant said her daughter came home crying, revealing that she had been taken to F-9 Park on a motorcycle by her friend's brother where she was raped.

A case was registered on the complaint and further proceedings are underway.

Islamabad's F-9 Park has become a red flag for women in capital, as several rape cases were reported in recent times. Police records show 37 incidents in the past year, including six rapes and the murder of a private food delivery company manager in the vicinty.











