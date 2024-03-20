Search

Ogra jacks up LNG prices in Pakistan; check new rates

02:52 PM | 20 Mar, 2024
Ogra jacks up LNG prices in Pakistan; check new rates
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday announced 2.58 percent increase in prices of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

For Southern Northern region, the LNG price was increased by 32 cent per MMBTU, taking the new price to $12.81 per MMBTU.

Similarly, the regulatory authority jacked the price for Sui Southern region by a 9 cent with new price fixing at $13.05 per MMBTU.

Last week, OGRA announced a big hike in price of liquefied petroleum gas LPG, impacting masses who are already facing financial strain during Holy Month of Ramadan.

In a recent announcement, the price of Liquified Petroleum Gas LPG has been jacked up by Rs30 per kg.

Irfan Khokhar, Chairman of the LPG Association, lamented the regulatory body's move, saying OGRA has not yet issued an official notification regarding this surge. He linked price hikes with the so-called nexus of LPG quota holders and importers.

The official rate of widely used LPG is Rs257 per kg while it is being sold at Rs350 per kg in Lahore and other metropolises while in hilly regions, the rates skyrocket to up to Rs400 per kg.

New petrol, diesel prices in Pakistan announced

