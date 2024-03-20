Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Pakistan

Big relief announced for National Bank of Pakistan’s pensioners

03:07 PM | 20 Mar, 2024
Big relief announced for National Bank of Pakistan’s pensioners
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court on Monday upheld the high court’s decision of paying pension to over 11,000 retired employees of National Bank of Pakistan.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah disposed of the bank administration’s review petition, extending a major relief to the pensioners.

The review petition was dismissed after six years by the top court, which has ordered the bank to pay pension amounting to Rs60 billion to 11,500 retired employees within a month.

The retired NBP employees have welcomed the decision, saying the bank had reduced the pension rate from 70 percent to 33% in 1999. “We had moved the high court against the decision and it ruled in our favour. But the bank later had filed an appeal against the ruling,” they said.

What is Pakistan's new voluntary pension scheme for govt employees?

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

03:07 PM | 20 Mar, 2024

Big relief announced for National Bank of Pakistan’s pensioners

01:08 PM | 20 Mar, 2024

Minor girl 'raped' in Islamabad's F-9 park by friend’s brother

01:31 PM | 20 Mar, 2024

PM Shehbaz, cabinet members to forgo salaries, perks in austerity ...

12:28 PM | 20 Mar, 2024

Class 7 Urdu School Based Assessment 2024: Check SBA Third Term paper ...

11:13 AM | 20 Mar, 2024

Pakistan Stock Exchange witnesses quick gains after IMF staff-level ...

11:31 AM | 20 Mar, 2024

ECP rejects nomination papers of Murad Saeed, Azam Swati, Mahmood ...

Pakistan

10:49 AM | 18 Mar, 2024

9th Class English Guess Papers 2024

12:16 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

Ex-DG ISI Faiz Hameed's brother Najaf Hameed arrested: report

06:57 PM | 17 Mar, 2024

NAB nabs own officer over corruption charges

07:18 PM | 17 Mar, 2024

PIA air hostess fined in Canada

02:32 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

School Based Assessment Grade 7 Math Paper 2024

07:40 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

KP govt to give Rs10,000 to each deserving family in Ramadan; check ...

Advertisement

Latest

03:24 PM | 20 Mar, 2024

Gold price up by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

Gold & Silver

03:24 PM | 20 Mar, 2024

Gold price up by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rate in Pakistan Today - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 20 March 2024

The current currency rates in Pakistan's open market on March 20, 2024 are as follows

1 US Dollar to Pakistani rupee 278.5, 1 Euro to PKR 301.45, 1 GBP to PKR 352.9, 1 SAR to PKR 73.9, and 1 AED to PKR 75.65.

USD to PKR

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.5 for buying and 281.35 for selling.

Euro remains unchanged at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 352.9 for buying, and 356.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.65 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.9.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.5 281.35
Euro EUR 301.45 304.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.9 356.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.65 76.40
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.9 74.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.64 749.64
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.69 41.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.92 915.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.5 171.5
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 724.36 732.36
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 314.63 317.13
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91


 
 

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: