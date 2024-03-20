Big relief announced for National Bank of Pakistan’s pensioners

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court on Monday upheld the high court’s decision of paying pension to over 11,000 retired employees of National Bank of Pakistan.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah disposed of the bank administration’s review petition, extending a major relief to the pensioners.

The review petition was dismissed after six years by the top court, which has ordered the bank to pay pension amounting to Rs60 billion to 11,500 retired employees within a month.

The retired NBP employees have welcomed the decision, saying the bank had reduced the pension rate from 70 percent to 33% in 1999. “We had moved the high court against the decision and it ruled in our favour. But the bank later had filed an appeal against the ruling,” they said.