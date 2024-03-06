What is Pakistan's new voluntary pension scheme for govt employees?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's new government is set to introduce Voluntary Pension Scheme from the start of the next Fiscal Year in bid to ease the burden of complex and outdated government pension system.
The initiative will change the existing traditional pension setup on demand of International Monetary Fund (IMF).
The newly recruited government employees will be awarded voluntary pension scheme from July 1, while government employees who joined in previous years will be given a pension from the official budget. Authorities linked transferring of employees to a new pension schemes with their consent.
Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has developed a comprehensive strategy for new recruits, and suggested implementation in private sector as well.
Employees will receive voluntary pensions instead of the government pension scheme. Existing employees may also be transferred to the new scheme after their consent.
The motive aims to provide a stable income to all government employees upon retirement, unlike the Provident Fund or gratuity facilities offered in the private sector, with financial security being in focus.
As of early 2024, 43 pension funds are being established across the country of 240 million, with investment in these funds touching 61 billion rupees.
KP government started investing in pension funds two years back, with 21 funds serving its employees. Punjab government will follow suit to introduce voluntary pension scheme for its employees.
Pakistani rupee on Wednesday (March 6) remains stable against US dollar in the open market.
In the middle of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 282.35 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|282.35
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.19
|751.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.81
|39.21
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.6
|41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.71
|36.06
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.36
|917.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.86
|59.46
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.26
|733.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.72
|77.42
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.04
|318.54
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.