US again calls on Pakistani authorities to lift X/Twitter blockage

ISLAMABAD – United States again denounced restrictions on social media platforms in Pakistan and urged the government to lift the blockage of X.

Pakistani authorities have restricted masses from accessing social media platform X, formerly Twitter, as the blockade on social media triggered calls from around the world.

US State Department official Matthew Miller joined global voices to condemn the X outage in Pakistan, saying Washington supports the freedom of expression, and continues to emphasise the basic rights in line with social media.

Miller stated that they are prepared to collaborate with the newly established Pakistani government, highlighting the enduring relationship between the two sides.

The spokesperson said Washington holds longstanding ties with Pakistan, and we are dedicated to continuing to collaborate to promote our mutual interests.

He reaffirmed the US government's commitment to increased collaboration with Pakistan, underscoring the significance of maintaining robust diplomatic relations and cooperating to tackle shared challenges and opportunities.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/05-Mar-2024/twitter-x-outage-in-pakistan-court-issues-notices-to-pta-info-ministry









