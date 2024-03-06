US again calls on Pakistani authorities to lift X/Twitter blockage

ISLAMABAD – United States again denounced restrictions on social media platforms in Pakistan and urged the government to lift the blockage of X.
Pakistani authorities have restricted masses from accessing social media platform X, formerly Twitter, as the blockade on social media triggered calls from around the world.
US State Department official Matthew Miller joined global voices to condemn the X outage in Pakistan, saying Washington supports the freedom of expression, and continues to emphasise the basic rights in line with social media.
Miller stated that they are prepared to collaborate with the newly established Pakistani government, highlighting the enduring relationship between the two sides.
The spokesperson said Washington holds longstanding ties with Pakistan, and we are dedicated to continuing to collaborate to promote our mutual interests.
He reaffirmed the US government's commitment to increased collaboration with Pakistan, underscoring the significance of maintaining robust diplomatic relations and cooperating to tackle shared challenges and opportunities.
Pakistani rupee on Wednesday (March 6) remains stable against US dollar in the open market.
In the middle of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 282.35 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|282.35
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.19
|751.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.81
|39.21
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.6
|41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.71
|36.06
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.36
|917.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.86
|59.46
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.26
|733.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.72
|77.42
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.04
|318.54
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
