Imran Khan urges SC to take notice of ‘illegal’ removal of Punjab governor
Share
ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to take notice of ‘illegal’ removal of Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema by the federal government.
In a statement, Imran Khan demanded the apex court to take notice of the “blatant violation” of the Constitution” in Punjab.
His statement comes hours after the Cabinet Division denotified Cheema as Punjab governor. Yesterday, President Arif Alvi rejected the federal government’s summary of removing Cheema from office.
Imran Khan condemned what he termed as an embarrassing attempt to remove the Punjab governor because of his insistence on protecting the Constitution.
The former premier urged the Supreme Court to take suo motu notice of the situation, given its sensitivity.
Cheema terms notification ‘unconstitutional’
Omar Sarfraz Cheema rejected the Cabinet Division notification for his removal, terming it “unconstitutional”.
In a tweet, Cheema said the president had rejected the summary in light of the “extraordinary” situation, and yet the Cabinet Division’s “unconstitutional” notification was issued.
صدر پاکستان کے غیر معمولی حالات کے پیش نظرسمری مسترد کرنے کے باوجود کیبینٹ ڈویثرن کا غیر آئینی نوٹیفیکن جاری کیا جسے میں مسترد کرتا ہوں— Omar Sarfraz Cheema (@OmarCheemaPTI) May 10, 2022
ائینی ماہرین سے مشاورت جاری ہے جلد آئندہ کا لائحہ عمل کا اعلان کروں گا ۔ انشاءاللہ pic.twitter.com/8euMPgBh3L
Omar Sarfraz Cheema denotified as Punjab governor 09:33 AM | 10 May, 2022
LAHORE – Punjab Governor Omar Sarfaraz Cheema was denotified on Tuesday after President Alvi’s rejection to ...
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Hamza Shahbaz removes Advocate General of Punjab Ahmed Awais02:00 PM | 10 May, 2022
- Imran Khan urges SC to take notice of ‘illegal’ removal of Punjab ...01:15 PM | 10 May, 2022
- Awn Chaudhry appointed adviser to PM Shehbaz Sharif on sports and ...12:20 PM | 10 May, 2022
- PM Shehbaz orders restoration of NCOC as Pakistan reports first ...11:45 AM | 10 May, 2022
- FM Bilawal Bhutto vows to strengthen ties with China11:07 AM | 10 May, 2022
- 'Naya Naya': Former Strings member Bilal Maqsood releases first solo10:59 PM | 9 May, 2022
- Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed acquitted in case of 'violating sanctity' of ...05:05 PM | 9 May, 2022
- Pakistan's first hand-drawn film selected for France’s Annecy ...10:29 PM | 9 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022