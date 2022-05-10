Imran Khan urges SC to take notice of ‘illegal’ removal of Punjab governor

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to take notice of ‘illegal’ removal of Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema by the federal government.

In a statement, Imran Khan demanded the apex court to take notice of the “blatant violation” of the Constitution” in Punjab.

His statement comes hours after the Cabinet Division denotified Cheema as Punjab governor. Yesterday, President Arif Alvi rejected the federal government’s summary of removing Cheema from office.

Imran Khan condemned what he termed as an embarrassing attempt to remove the Punjab governor because of his insistence on protecting the Constitution.

The former premier urged the Supreme Court to take suo motu notice of the situation, given its sensitivity.

Cheema terms notification ‘unconstitutional’

Omar Sarfraz Cheema rejected the Cabinet Division notification for his removal, terming it “unconstitutional”.

In a tweet, Cheema said the president had rejected the summary in light of the “extraordinary” situation, and yet the Cabinet Division’s “unconstitutional” notification was issued.

صدر پاکستان کے غیر معمولی حالات کے پیش نظرسمری مسترد کرنے کے باوجود کیبینٹ ڈویثرن کا غیر آئینی نوٹیفیکن جاری کیا جسے میں مسترد کرتا ہوں



