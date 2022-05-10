Omar Sarfraz Cheema denotified as Punjab governor
LAHORE – Punjab Governor Omar Sarfaraz Cheema was denotified on Tuesday after President Alvi’s rejection to approve Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's summary to remove him from the post.
In a statement issued by the President's Secretariat, President Alvi conveyed to the prime minister that the Punjab governor could be removed without his approval.
However, the cabinet division issued late Monday night a notification regarding the removal of Omar Cheema as governor of Punjab.
“In terms of Article 101 and proviso to Article 48 (1) of the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, read with serial No. 2D of schedule V-B to the Rules of Business, 1973 and the Prime Minister’s advice (s) rendered on 17-04-2022 and 01-05-2022 for removal of Governor of Punjab, Mr Omer Sarfaraz Cheema ceases to hold the office of the Governor Punjab, with immediate effect,” the notification said.
Security has also been withdrawn from Omar Cheema following his removal from the governor’s post.
According to the notification, henceforth, the speaker of the Punjab assembly will perform his responsibilities as acting governor of Punjab till the appointment of the new governor.
Incumbent Governor Cheema has been causing problems for the PML-N in Punjab ever since he was given the post by Imran Khan during his last days in power. The governor refused to administer the oath to Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.
Hamza was finally sworn in after the Lahore High Court ordered NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to administer the oath.
Last week, the federal government had nominated PML-N leader Baligh-ur-Rehman as the new governor of Punjab.
