President Alvi trashes PM's advisory to remove Punjab governor Cheema
ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi has rejected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s advice to remove Punjab Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema who refused to administer oaths to Hamza Shehbaz and members of newly formed provincial cabinet.
A statement issued by the President's Office said the incumbent governor, who is a PTI loyalist, cannot be removed as there was neither any allegation of misconduct nor conviction by any court of law or of any act committed by him that opposed the Constitution of Pakistan.
Citing clause 3 of Article 101 of the Constitution, Alvi maintained that the Governor shall remain in office until president wants to replace him.
President Dr. Arif Alvi strongly rejects Prime Minister’s advice to remove Governor Punjab— The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) May 9, 2022
The President has conveyed to the Prime Minister of Pakistan that Governor Punjab cannot be removed without his approval. pic.twitter.com/72OIVfKJEW
Alvi added that it was his duty as head of the state to represent the unity of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in terms of Article 41 of the Constitution.
Punjab Governor Omar Cheema was appointed following the resignation of former governor Chaudhry Sarwar who distanced himself amid no-confidence motion against Buzdar and was removed.
Earlier in the day, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah commented on the matter and revealed that the President is bound to act on the advice of the Prime Minister, and deviating from it would be unconstitutional.
