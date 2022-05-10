Hamza Shahbaz removes Advocate General of Punjab Ahmed Awais
Hamza Shahbaz removes Advocate General of Punjab Ahmed Awais
LAHORE – The newly elected Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz removed the advocate-general of Punjab Ahmed Awais on Tuesday.

In a summary sent to Punjab governor, Hamza Shehbaz sacked the advocate-general with immediate effect.

Former Punjab CM Usman Buzdar appointed Awais on July 29, 2020.

After removing Awais, the chief minister advised additional attorney-general of Punjab Akhtar Javaid to serve as the advocate-general till a new appointment is made.

Awais is a senior lawyer of the Supreme Court and has previously also served as the advocate-general in the province from 2018 to 2019.

He has also served as the president of the Lahore High Court Bar Association.

