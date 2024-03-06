USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee makes marginal gains against dollar in inter-bank

Pakistani currency saw slight gains against the US dollar in the early hour of inter-bank trading on Wednesday.

Before noon, PKR was being quoted at 279.10, with fresh gain of Rs0.21 against the USD.

In last session, Pakistani rupee saw decline to settle at 279.31 against the US dollar, per State Bank rates.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), on the other hand, opened on positive note as benchmark KSE-100 index sar around 200 points on Wednesday.

Crisis-hit Asian nation urgently needs fresh IMF agreement to shore up its struggling economy with low reserves and high external financing needs.