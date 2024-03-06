Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 6 March 2024

Pakistani rupee on Wednesday (March 6) remains stable against US dollar in the open market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the middle of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 282.35 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 6 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)