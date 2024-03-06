Search

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 6 March 2024

08:22 AM | 6 Mar, 2024
Pakistani rupee on Wednesday (March 6) remains stable against US dollar in the open market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the middle of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 282.35 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 6 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.2 282.35
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.3 77
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.19 751.19
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.81 39.21
Danish Krone DKK 40.6 41
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.71 36.06
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.36 917.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.86 59.46
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.65 172.65
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.44 26.74
Omani Riyal OMR 725.26 733.26
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.72 77.42
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.06 27.36
Swiss Franc CHF 316.04 318.54
Thai Bhat THB 7.78 7.93

