PM Shehbaz invites global investors to invest in Pakistan’s economy

RIYADH – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has invited global investors to make investments in different sectors of Pakistan’s economy.

Addressing the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, he said Pakistan is ready to join countries, which are heralding a future of innovation.

The prime minister said Pakistan’s healthcare and education sectors offer immense potential for international collaborations.

He said the future of human advancement lies in collaboration and working together and no single country can harness the potential of tomorrow without support of others.

Shehbaz Sharif urged global investors to bring their expertise and experience to Pakistan as it builds a future rooted in resilience and shared prosperity.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan is on a transformative journey of resilience and relentless pursuit of stability and growth. He urged Pakistan’s friends and partners across the world to share a future defined by innovation and progress by working together.

He said Pakistan looks forward to forging useful partnerships as it lays the foundation for a knowledge-based economy driven by innovation in three areas: Artificial Intelligence, education, and health. The Prime Minister said that Pakistan is not just embracing Artificial Intelligence, but is committed to excelling in it by training skilled engineers and data scientists, and equipping its workforce to harness the power of AI across industries.

In the education sector, the Prime Minister said that through reforms, vocational training, and digital literacy, we aim to build a skilled, tech-savvy generation. He mentioned projects like the Daanish School and the Education Endowment Program initiated by his government, which have made and continue to make quality education accessible to deserving students.

Regarding the healthcare sector, Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan’s young medical professionals are pioneering new health-tech solutions, and we envision a future where our doctors and scientists collaborate across borders for a healthier tomorrow.

He mentioned the potential of institutions like King Edward Medical College, NUST, and Agha Khan University for breakthroughs in diagnosis, treatment, and disease prevention.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister made a clarion call to the world community, emphasizing that no dream of global progress and prosperity will ever be fulfilled unless peace is restored in Gaza and bloodshed is immediately stopped there.

It is pertinent to mention that the theme for this edition is ‘Infinite Horizons: Investing Today, Shaping Tomorrow.’

