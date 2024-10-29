Pm Shehbaz Arrives In Riyadh To Attend Investment Moot

RIYADH – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday arrived on a two-day official visit to Saudi Arabia to attend the 8th edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII).

Deputy Governor of Riyadh Province Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrehman bin Abdulaziz warmly received the prime minister at the Royal Terminal of King Khalid International Airport. Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia and senior Saudi officials were also present at the airport.

PM Shehbaz will participate and address the plenary session of the 8th edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) being held at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center here from October 29-31.

Held under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, the theme for this edition is ‘Infinite Horizons: Investing Today, Shaping Tomorrow.’

At the moot, the delegates will discuss how investment can catalyze a prosperous and sustainable future.

The prime minister is also expected to call on the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud as well as other senior Saudi leadership.

After his arrival, Prime Minister Shehbaz took to X saying, “Just landed in the beautiful city of Riyadh at the invitation of my brother HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to participate in the 8th Future Investment Initiative Conference.”

He said that he looked forward to attend this impressive gathering of political, business and corporate world leaders to shape a better future for all.

The prime minister said that in his meetings with the Saudi leadership, he would reaffirm our common desire to further cement Pak-KSA ties through robust and mutually beneficial partnerships in trade and investment.