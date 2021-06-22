Lahore court grants interim bail to sons of Mufti Aziz in sexual assault case

LAHORE – A sessions judge in the Punjab capital granted interim bail to three sons of Mufti Aziz ur Rehman in the sexual assault case of a seminary student.

Reports in local media cited the three sons of former JUI leader approached Lahore’s sessions court for interim bail in the case.

The court granted interim bails to Latifur Rehman, Waseemur Rehman, and Wasiur Rehman against surety bonds of Rs100,000 each.

Earlier, law enforcers in the most populous province announced the arrest of the cleric involved in sexually assaulting a seminary student in Lahore along with his son.

Mufti Aziz confesses to sexually abusing his ... 12:03 PM | 21 Jun, 2021 LAHORE – Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman who was arrested for sexually abusing a seminary student has confessed to the ...

Rehman later confessed to sexually abusing a student besides that the harrowing viral video featured him and it was secretly filmed by the victim.

He further told law enforcers that he got terrified after the video went viral. Adding that, my son prior threatened the victim from talking to anyone about the incident.

Police sources told the media outlet that the Rehman, who fled with his two sons after the video of the rape of a seminary student went viral, stayed at different residences of his students located in Township, Sheikhupura, and Faisalabad as police started a manhunt. Later, he was apprehended from Mianwali during a CIA raid.

The police sources further added that the child molester also confessed that ‘he is very ashamed of what he had done as had gone distracted during the heinous act’.