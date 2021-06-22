LHC acquits two death row convicts jailed for 7 years
Web Desk
12:34 PM | 22 Jun, 2021
LHC acquits two death row convicts jailed for 7 years
LAHORE – Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench Monday acquitted two death row prisoners incarcerated for 7 years over lack of evidence.

A division bench of the LHC headed by Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry heard the appeal and acquitted Naveed Anjum and Shehryar after setting aside the trial court sentence.

A counsel for convicts argued before the court that Pindi Bhattian Sadar police registered a case against the killing of a man, Ali Raza, back in 2014.

The counsel prayed that the trial court acquitted the co-accused Ahmad Nawaz but convicted his clients despite differences in statements of the eyewitnesses. The legal representative then pleaded with the court to set aside the conviction as both the men were innocent.

The prosecution however opposed the plea, arguing that the trial court awarded the death sentence to the convicts on merit while considering the evidence and statements of the eyewitnesses.

In view of the lack of evidence, the court acquitted both men after 07 years of imprisonment.

