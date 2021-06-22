Two handlers arrested after pet dogs maul senior lawyer in Karachi’s DHA (VIDEO)

KARACHI – Police in the Sindh capital have apprehended two of the dog handlers identified as Fahad and Ali after the hounds attacked a senior Advocate Mirza Akhtar Ali who left badly injured in the Defence area.

In the CCTV footage of June 16, the advocate can be seen walking when the two German shepherd dogs pounced on him and tackled him to the ground as the elderly man helplessly tried to defend himself.

The video shows the two big-size canines got hold of Advocate Mirza Akhtar Ali while the handler can be seen pulling them off from the victim. Later, the handler can be seen running for help and another man tried to rescue the man from the clutches of the canines.

کراچی درخشاں پولیس نے کتے کے کاٹنے کا مقدمہ الزام نمبر 414 شہری مرزا اختر علی ایڈوکیٹ کی مدعیت میں کتوں کے مالک ہمایوں خان اور اسکے ملازم پر درج کر لیا#Karachi #DHA #DOG #ATTACK https://t.co/GdWknBYKkd pic.twitter.com/oSzpgjuJ4k — Samar Abbas (@Samarjournalist) June 21, 2021

Reports in local media cited that the victim had to undergo at least four-hour surgery as his arms and ribs were badly damaged in the horrific attack.

A senior police officer while speaking with a Pakistani newspaper told that two handlers of the dogs have been held. Adding that, efforts were underway to arrest the suspect, Daniyal who has fled while his father, Humayun Khan, has already got bail.

Meanwhile, Karachi Bar Association condemned the horrific attack, saying that neither the owner nor any one of his household helped Akhtar or provided medical assistance to the elderly citizen. The statement also claimed that these dogs have also attacked other people in the neighborhood.