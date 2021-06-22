Lady Constable shot dead by husband in Jaranwala

FAISALABAD – A lady constable of Punjab police was shot dead by her husband over a divorce issue in the Jaranwala city.

Reports quoting police officials said that the deceased, Samina Kausar, was posted as a constable in Sadr Jaranwala police station.

The deceased filed a case in the court for divorce which enraged her husband who is identified as Naeem Shahzad – a resident of Nora Colony Jhumra Road.

Naeem then, in a fit of rage, shot Kausar and fled the scene. Later, Rescue officials rushed to the spot the shifted the injured constable to injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital where she succumbed to the wound.

The law enforcers then shifted the body to the mortuary for postmortem while further investigations are underway.