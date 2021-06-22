Lady Constable shot dead by husband in Jaranwala
Share
FAISALABAD – A lady constable of Punjab police was shot dead by her husband over a divorce issue in the Jaranwala city.
Reports quoting police officials said that the deceased, Samina Kausar, was posted as a constable in Sadr Jaranwala police station.
The deceased filed a case in the court for divorce which enraged her husband who is identified as Naeem Shahzad – a resident of Nora Colony Jhumra Road.
Naeem then, in a fit of rage, shot Kausar and fled the scene. Later, Rescue officials rushed to the spot the shifted the injured constable to injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital where she succumbed to the wound.
Two policemen killed in Islamabad firing incident 12:04 AM | 4 Jun, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Two policemen were killed after unknown gunmen opened fire on them in an area of federal capital on ...
The law enforcers then shifted the body to the mortuary for postmortem while further investigations are underway.
Seven of a family gunned down over old enmity in ... 10:52 AM | 22 Jun, 2021
PESHAWAR – Seven members of a family, including three brothers, were killed over an old enmity in the Chamkani ...
- Keep the Help Coming this World Refugee Day!03:01 PM | 22 Jun, 2021
- Lady Constable shot dead by husband in Jaranwala02:10 PM | 22 Jun, 2021
- Two handlers arrested after pet dogs maul senior lawyer in ...01:25 PM | 22 Jun, 2021
- Younis Khan steps down as cricket team’s batting coach12:46 PM | 22 Jun, 2021
- LHC acquits two death row convicts jailed for 7 years12:34 PM | 22 Jun, 2021
- Wedding bells ringing for Usama Khan?05:54 PM | 21 Jun, 2021
- Laurel Hubbard picked as first transgender Olympian06:21 PM | 21 Jun, 2021
- Usain Bolt, wife welcome twin sons03:20 PM | 21 Jun, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021