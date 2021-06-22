Seven of a family gunned down over old enmity in Peshawar
Web Desk
10:52 AM | 22 Jun, 2021
Seven of a family gunned down over old enmity in Peshawar
PESHAWAR – Seven members of a family, including three brothers, were killed over an old enmity in the Chamkani area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s capital, the police said Tuesday.

Local media quoting the law enforcers said unknown armed men stormed a residence in Peshawar’s Chamkani and opened indiscriminate fire upon the family members. Three brothers among seven family members lost their lives on the spot.

Police further added that the attackers managed to escape from the scene safely. Later, the rescue teams reached the spot and moved bodies to a nearby hospital for medico-legal.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abbas Ahsan also rushed to the crime scene to monitor the development of the case.

Kohat wedding party turns into 'bloodbath' 11:20 AM | 9 Nov, 2020

KOHAT – Five persons, including two brothers, were killed and three others injured in a shootout between two ...

Meanwhile, local police have apprehended four of the suspects into the killings, while efforts are underway to arrest the killers with the help of the GSM cell-based location.

