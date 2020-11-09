Kohat wedding party turns into 'bloodbath'
Share
KOHAT – Five persons, including two brothers, were killed and three others injured in a shootout between two opponent parties in Kaghazai area of Kohat.
The deceased were identified as Qaiser Mohammad, Niaz Mohammad, Junaid Khan, and two passers-by Qasimur Rehman and Abdur Rehman died on the spot. The bodies of the deceased were shifted to the Divisional Headquarter Hospital.
Three injured, including groom Asheed, Tor Gul and Isfandyar, were held with weapons. The seizure included three Kalashnikovs, two shotguns, one rifle, five pistols and cartridges.
According to Kohat Cantt (SHO) Qismat Khan, the deadly shootout occurred over an old enmity.
Mujahid group started the fire at the opposing party which claimed the lives of his two sons Qaiser and Niaz and three others, police said.
- She Loves Tech 2020 inspires thousands in Pakistan through targeting ...01:41 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
- PML-N’s Captain (retd) Safdar, PPP’s Qamar Zaman Kaira contract ...01:39 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
- Stock up your everyday groceries through bundle deals from Daraz 11.1101:31 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
-
- Fastest-growing smartphone realme just crossed 50m units milestone; ...01:18 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
- ‘I knew he was the one’: Singer Haroon Rashid’s wife shares ...12:44 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
- Usman Mukhtar recovers from coronavirus11:52 AM | 9 Nov, 2020
- System of a Down releases first new songs after a 15-year absence09:57 PM | 7 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020