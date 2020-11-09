Kohat wedding party turns into 'bloodbath'

KOHAT – Five persons, including two brothers, were killed and three others injured in a shootout between two opponent parties in Kaghazai area of Kohat.

The deceased were identified as Qaiser Mohammad, Niaz Mohammad, Junaid Khan, and two passers-by Qasimur Rehman and Abdur Rehman died on the spot. The bodies of the deceased were shifted to the Divisional Headquarter Hospital.

Three injured, including groom Asheed, Tor Gul and Isfandyar, were held with weapons. The seizure included three Kalashnikovs, two shotguns, one rifle, five pistols and cartridges.

According to Kohat Cantt (SHO) Qismat Khan, the deadly shootout occurred over an old enmity.

Mujahid group started the fire at the opposing party which claimed the lives of his two sons Qaiser and Niaz and three others, police said.