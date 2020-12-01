PM Imran Khan visits Gilgit-Baltistan tomorrow
09:43 PM | 1 Dec, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the cabinet.
The Gilgit-Baltistan cabinet includes Raja Muhammad Zakaria, Haji Shah Baig, Javed Manawa, Wazir Kaleem, Raja Azam, Fatehullah, Raja Nasir Abbas, Sohail Abbas, and Shams Lone. Bol News reported.
The PM will also hold meetings with the Chief Minister and Cabinet members during his visit to Gilgit-Baltistan.
Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Saifullah Niazi will also accompany the Prime Minister on the occasion.
- Pakistan allocates $150 million for COVID-19 vaccine10:10 PM | 1 Dec, 2020
- India call center kingpin sentenced to 20 years in US prison10:01 PM | 1 Dec, 2020
-
- 'Hard Talk': Ishaq Dar tells BBC he owns only 'one property'09:17 PM | 1 Dec, 2020
- Nearly a dozen Pakistani officials in UK contract COVID-1909:04 PM | 1 Dec, 2020
First video of Bakhtawar's engagement hits social media
12:34 PM | 1 Dec, 2020
- Has Feroze Khan and wife parted ways?08:57 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
- Sana Khan goes for a drive with husband (VIDEO)06:38 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
- World's loneliest elephant reaches Cambodia06:06 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
- 10 Richest Actresses of All Time09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020