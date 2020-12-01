PM Imran Khan visits Gilgit-Baltistan tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the cabinet.

The Gilgit-Baltistan cabinet includes Raja Muhammad Zakaria, Haji Shah Baig, Javed Manawa, Wazir Kaleem, Raja Azam, Fatehullah, Raja Nasir Abbas, Sohail Abbas, and Shams Lone. Bol News reported.

The PM will also hold meetings with the Chief Minister and Cabinet members during his visit to Gilgit-Baltistan.

Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Saifullah Niazi will also accompany the Prime Minister on the occasion.